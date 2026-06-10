Oil Kings Sign Mitrikas to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on June 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2010-born goalie Elias Mitrikas to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Drafted by the Oil Kings in the third round, 58th overall of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, Mitrikas played the 2025/2026 season with the North Shore Warriors U18 Prep club where he was 5-9-1 with a 4.13 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage. Mitrikas was third in the CSSHL U18 ranks in saves this season with 664. In the playoffs, the 5'11", 165lbs netminder went 1-1-0 and had a 2.53 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

"Elias is a very athletic goalie that skates really well, reads plays," said Oil Kings Goaltending Coach Kurtis Mucha. "He's faced a lot of rubber in the last few years, and he's done a great job handling it."

During the 2024/2025 season, Mitrikas was playing for North Shore's U15 Prep squad where he sported a .926 save percentage and was named to the B.C. Division's Second All-Star Team.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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