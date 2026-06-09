Chiefs Sign 2026 First Round WHL Draft Pick Jack Arnold

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2011-born forward Jack Arnold has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 6'3", 170 lb Arnold was the first American taken in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft when he was drafted by the Spokane Chiefs 16th overall in early May.

"Jack is a big, athletic and skilled power forward with elite-level work ethic on and off the ice. He is skilled in his playmaking with a powerful and accurate shot. He is an enthusiastic and driven individual who we feel is just scratching the surface of what he can become as a hockey player and we cannot wait to help him with his development in Spokane," said Spokane Chiefs Assistant General Manager George Ross.

Playing for the Dallas Stars Elite 14 club last season, Arnold had 32 goals and 60 points in 51 games. Arnold recorded three points in three games at the US 14U Nationals and eight points in five games at the U15 Toronto Exposure Cup.

"Getting drafted by the Chiefs is a dream come true, and I'm super thankful for the opportunity to join the Chiefs organization," Arnold said. "I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I'm super excited for what's ahead and ready to get to work."

Arnold, from Dallas, Texas, is first able to join the team as a full-time player during the 2027-28 season.

Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley on what Arnold can bring to the team, "Jack is an exciting player who brings excellent size, compete, and an all-around complete game who we believe will be a key contributor to our team and one who is hard to play against. We are excited to welcome Jack and his family to the Chiefs organization."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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