Spokane Chiefs Donate $10,000 to Every Woman Can PNW

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Together with Inland Imaging, the Spokane Chiefs are proud to support Every Woman Can PNW through the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer game. Every Woman Can PNW is at the heart of the women's cancer fight. They provide comfort bags, connect those in treatment with meals and housecleaning, and provide connection for one another at pivotal times in the treatment and healing process.

The Chiefs were victorious over rival Tri-City Americans on February 28 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,366 fans, and thanks to Inland Imaging were able to raise $10,000 to donate to Every Woman Can PNW through the special Chiefs Fight Cancer jersey auction.

"We are incredibly honored and grateful to receive a $10,000 donation from the Spokane Chiefs. This generous gift is more than a financial contribution-it is an investment in hope, healing, and the women and families in our community facing cancer," said Amanada Krautkramer with EWC PNW.

"At Every Woman Can PNW, we believe that no one should have to face cancer alone. Because of partnerships like this, we can continue providing comfort bags, warm meals, house cleaning, and meaningful support to local cancer patients during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Thank you, Spokane Chiefs, for believing in our mission and standing beside Every Woman Can PNW. We look forward to continuing this incredible partnership and making an even greater impact together."







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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