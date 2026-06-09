Ravensbergen and Carels Nominated for CHL Awards

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE. BC - The Canadian Hockey League announced today that goaltender and San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen and draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels have been nominated for CHL Awards.

For Ravensbergen, he has been nominated for the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year. Ravensbergen was the receipent of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL's goaltender of the year. Ravensbergen posted another outstanding season in Cougars colours which saw him sport a 32-13-0-0 record. Those 32 wins was the most by any WHL goaltender on the campaign. He also led the league in save percentage (.919). The other goaltenders nominated are Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL), and Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's, OHL).

For Carels, he has been nominated for the 2026 Top Draft Prospect Award. Carels owned a monster sophomore season with the Cougars, compiling 73 points in 58 games. Carels was ranked as high as #3 on NHL Central Scouting's rankings. The two other nominees for the CHL Top Prospect award is Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds, OHL) and Maddox Dagenais (Quebec Remparts, QMJHL).







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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