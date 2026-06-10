Wenatchee Wild Announce Addition of Yamaura, Rosenberg to Front Office

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to welcome Ryann Yamaura and Eric Rosenberg to the front office as the club's new Account Executives. Both Yamaura and Rosenberg also bring with them previous front-office experience in the sport, and Rosenberg will also serve as an assistant coach for the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy's 14-and-Under team.

A graduate of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Yamaura interned with the Northern State athletic department while working toward her degree in Sport Administration and Marketing. After her time at Northern State, from 2023 to 2026, she worked as the Marketing, Social Media, and Game Day Operations Coordinator for the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League.

Rosenberg graduated with a degree in Sports Management from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he also played four years of college hockey. While completing his degree, he interned with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League, and joined the Bruins' ticket sales and front office team following his internship. He began playing hockey at a young age, playing for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks youth program. He played prep school hockey at Northwood Prep in Lake Placid, New York, then went on to play Junior A for the Bozeman Ice Dogs and Boston Jr. Bruins. Before joining the Wild organization, Eric spent 16 years working in auto insurance.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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