Warriors Announce Signing of 2010-Born Defenceman James Stanton

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2010-born defenceman James Stanton to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"As we build through the draft, we are excited to sign James," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "James brings a different element to the game; he's a big, strong defender who is hard to play against."

In 25 games with Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg's U18 Prep team, Stanton (6'2, 158lbs) tallied a goal and seven points as well as 36 penalty minutes.

The product of Winnipeg represented Manitoba at the 2025 WHL Cup, where he tallied three assists in the tournament and brought home the gold medal.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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