Ethan MacKenzie Takes Part in 2026 NHL Draft Combine

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Ethan MacKenzie took part in the NHL Draft Combine last week in Buffalo, NY, USA ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft at the end of June.

This is the 19-year-olds third time through the NHL Draft process, but the first time he has attended the combine. MacKenzie said it was a uniqiue experience to go through the meetings, fitness testing, and everything that goes along with being a top prospect.

"It's definitely a little weird going there and being a couple years older than everyone," he said. "But in a way it felt like it was my first time going through but also it's like I've kind of experienced through like buddies and stuff that are the same age and have done it."

The week-long event features about 90 of the top NHL Draft prospects viewed by NHL Central Scouting. The prospects go through meetings for the first few days with various NHL team before medicals and fitness testing in the final few days.

"That first meeting I went into I was definitely a little nervous, a little scared to go into it but once you get in there, for me personally they were all great to me like it wasn't really any super hard difficult questions," MacKenzie said. "They were just trying to learn me as a person and see how I was as a person."

MacKenzie was near the top of the leaderboards in lots of the fitness testing categories including finishing in the top five of bench press, agility (both left and right), and the wingate VO2 test. He also finsihed in the top ten of right-hand grip strength, vertical jump, and pull ups.

He added that the wingate VO2 max test was one of the hardest things he's done and will remember that for a while.

Overall, MacKenzie said he wanted to try and show his personality to the scouts during the week.

"I kind of just wanted to be myself you know I just going in there not trying to change my personality or kind of just be a robot answering questions, be able to just say what I want and kind of joke around and be like a kind of an older vet."

As for what's next leading up to the draft, MacKenzie said he's been working out about five days a week, and will continue that along with getting back on the ice for some skates during the week. He's also keeping up on the golf game when possible.

The Peachland, B.C. product is set to play for the University of North Dakota next season and is ranked 62nd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the draft. Over four seasons with the Oil Kings, MacKenzie played 189 games, scoring 29 goals and adding 79 assists for 108 points. He also added six points in 14 playoff games. His 22 goals during the 2025/2026 season are the second-most in a single season in modern franchise history.

The 2026 NHL Draft begins on June 26 in Buffalo.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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