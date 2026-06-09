Carels, Reid, and Dagenais Named Finalists for CHL's 2025-26 Top Draft Prospect Award

Published on June 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars (WHL), Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), and Maddox Dagenais of the Québec Remparts (QMJHL) have been named finalists for the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada, given annually to the top CHL player eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

The recipient will be announced on Monday, June 15, during the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony in Toronto, Ont.

Over the years, the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award has been won by many great players including Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Patrick Kane (London Knights / OHL), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting / OHL), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / WHL), Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), and most recently Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL).

WHL Nominee - Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars)

20G-53A, 73 PTS, +23 in 58 GP during the 2025-26 season

Ranked No. 3 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Carson Carels continued to establish himself as one of the premier draft-eligible defencemen in the Canadian Hockey League.

The 17-year-old from Cypress River, Man., was also named a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year after a standout season on the Prince George blue line. Carels recorded 73 points, including 20 goals and 53 assists, in 58 regular season games, the second-highest single-season point total by a defenceman in Cougars history.

If selected, Carels would add another first to his standout season by becoming the first Prince George Cougars player to win the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award.

His 73 points tied for fourth among all WHL blueliners, while he was one of only six WHL defencemen to reach the 20-goal mark. His season also featured a 17-game point streak, tied for the fourth-longest by any WHL player in 2025-26.

A dynamic puck mover with strong skating ability and offensive creativity, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-shot defenceman played a key role in helping the Cougars remain among the WHL's top teams. Carels also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and was named captain of Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, where he recorded four assists.

Originally selected by Prince George in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Carels has accumulated 111 points, including 26 goals and 85 assists, in 125 career WHL regular season games.

OHL Nominee - Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

18G-30A, 48 PTS, +27 in 45 GP during the 2025-26 season

Ranked No. 2 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Chase Reid enters the draft as the highest-ranked current CHL skater.

The 18-year-old defenceman from Chesterfield, Mich., enjoyed an outstanding season with the Soo Greyhounds, producing at better than a point-per-game pace with 48 points, including 18 goals and 30 assists, in 45 regular season games. He was also named a finalist for the Max Kaminsky Trophy, awarded annually to the OHL Defenceman of the Year.

A win for Reid would give the Greyhounds their second CHL Top Draft Prospect Award recipient, following Joe Thornton, who captured the honour in 1996-97.

Reid was the only first-year draft-eligible defenceman in the OHL - and one of just six across the CHL - to average at least a point per game during the 2025-26 season. Although he missed the final 17 games of the regular season due to injury, he made an impact upon returning, recording six points, including three goals and three assists, in eight playoff games.

A gifted skater with high-end offensive instincts and the ability to play significant minutes in all situations, Reid earned recognition in four categories in the annual OHL Coaches Poll. He was voted the Western Conference's Best Offensive Defenceman while also receiving recognition for Best Skater, Best Shot, and Best Defensive Defenceman.

Reid also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, where he scored once in two games, and represented the United States at the 2026 World Junior Championship, recording four points in five games.

QMJHL Nominee - Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts)

30G-32A, 62 PTS, +/- NA in 62 GP during the 2025-26 season

Ranked No. 15 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Maddox Dagenais continued his rise as one of the QMJHL's premier young forwards during the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound centre from Montréal, Que., took a major step forward in his second season with the Québec Remparts, recording 62 points, including 30 goals and 32 assists, in 62 regular season games. After being limited by injury during his rookie campaign, Dagenais more than doubled his production from a year ago, when he finished with 26 points.

Should Dagenais earn the award, he would become the first Québec Remparts player to be named the CHL's Top Draft Prospect.

Dagenais finished as Québec's second-leading scorer while leading the Remparts with 10 power-play goals and 25 power-play points. His 273 shots on goal also ranked fourth in the QMJHL, further underlining his ability to generate chances and drive offence.

Selected first overall in the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft, Dagenais followed in the footsteps of his father, former NHL forward Pierre Dagenais, who was also a first-overall pick in the QMJHL. Throughout the season, Maddox showcased the size, skill, puck protection, and finishing ability that have made him one of the top prospects available for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Dagenais also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, where he was one of four QMJHL players selected for the event and recorded one assist. He also stood out at the QMJHL Prospects Game, scoring in regulation before adding the shootout winner. His continued development has solidified his status as one of the most promising young power forwards in the Canadian Hockey League.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.