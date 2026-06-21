2026 Draft Profile: Kade Stengrim

Published on June 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

2007-born forward Kade Stengrim was signed by the Tigers in June of 2025 and was quickly a force to reckon with.

"He's a power forward with a combination of size, speed, and a wicked shot that make him hard to defend. He's dangerous off the rush and has strength below the goal line protecting the puck and delivering reverse hits, bringing a unique edge to our lineup." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox when Kade joined the Tigers.

"Kade is poised to make an immediate impact." And he did.

The 6-foot-4 left winger tallied 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points in 66 games during his rookie campaign. Stengrim's season really picked up towards the end and into the playoffs where his seven post-season goals were the third most on the team.

His rocket of a wrist shot is something that Tiger fans and Stengrim's opponents have become very familiar with. The Brainerd, Minnesota native's success in his first season in the orange and black ended with him ranked 93rd on the NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 66 25 19 44 22 37

Playoffs

2026 Medicine Hat Tigers 15 7 4 11 7 6

Rankings:

#93 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

#253 - McKeen's Hockey

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Kade has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

2026 Draft Profile: Kade Stengrim - Medicine Hat Tigers

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