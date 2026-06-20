2026 NHL Draft Profile: Carter Casey

Published on June 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

A free agent signing for the Tigers in June 2025, Carter Casey had a strong start to his Western Hockey League career this season. The 6-foot-2 goaltender posted a 3.02 GAA, .882 save percentage, and two shutouts in 28 regular season games. He finished the regular season with a record of 19-3-3-1 and had a post-season record of 3-3-0.

Throughout the season and playoffs, Casey picked up six WHL Save of the Night honours and was named the WHL Rookie of the Week on October 14, 2025.

"Carter is a highly athletic and quick goalie. He shows excellent puck tracking and rebound control." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox after the Tigers signed Casey in June 2025.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native made so much noise in his rookie season, he participated in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game and finished the season ranked 26th among North American Goaltenders in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP GAA SV% SO W-L-T

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 28 3.02 .882 2 19-3-4

Playoffs

2026 Medicine Hat Tigers 7 3.73 .889 0 3-3-0

Rankings:

#26 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Goalies)

#68 - Elite Prospects

#93 - Daily Faceoff

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Carter has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

2026 NHL Draft Profile: Carter Casey - Medicine Hat Tigers

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