2026 NHL Draft Profile: Yaroslav Bryzgalov

Published on June 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

Hailing from Minsk, Belarus, Yaroslav Bryzgalov made a statement during his first year in the orange and black.

Originally selected with the 60th overall pick of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Bryzgalov signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers in September of 2025. Through 64 games in the 2025-26 season, he tallied 13 goals and 42 assists for 55 points, finishing sixth on the team in points and fourth in assists.

The 6-foot-4 left winger's ability to use his size to battle for the puck and maintain possession made him a dangerous offensive threat. Bryzgalov went on the finish third on the team in playoff scoring with two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 15 playoffs games.

The 2007-born forward was ranked 90th overall among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. He went on to make an appearance in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game where he tallied two assists for Team East.

Before the Tigers, Bryzgalov was with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL where he put up 17 points in 51 games. In 2023-24 he tallied 21 goals and 48 assists for 69 points in 52 games for Team Belarus U18.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 64 13 42 55 37 59

Playoffs

2026 Medicine Hat Tigers 15 2 12 14 9 12

Rankings:

#59 - HPR/Malloy

#85 - Elite Prospects

#90 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Yaroslav has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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