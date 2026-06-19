Broncos Hire Dr. Ashwin Patel as Mental Performance Consultant

Published on June 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Ashwin Patel as the organization's Mental Performance Consultant.

Dr. Patel has provided mental performance consulting to individuals and teams since 2003 and currently serves as a Mental Performance Consultant for the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. He has also worked with the Vancouver Canucks organization and was part of Team Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, supporting the Women's Beach Volleyball Team.

Since 2016, Dr. Patel has worked extensively in the Canadian Hockey League, including with the Guelph Storm, helping the club win the 2019 OHL Championship, and the Saint John Sea Dogs, who captured the 2022 Memorial Cup. He has also completed multiple assignments with Hockey Canada, including with the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal-winning team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashwin to our organization," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "Mental performance has become a critical component of player development, and Ashwin brings an exceptional level of expertise and experience to our staff. His firsthand understanding of the mental demands required to succeed at hockey's highest level, combined with his experience in the CHL, Hockey Canada, and Olympic sport, will make him an invaluable resource for our players and coaches."

"I'm excited to be joining the Swift Current Broncos organization as their Mental Performance Consultant, supporting the players' growth on and off the ice," said Dr. Patel. "Our focus will be on building resilient, confident athletes who can consistently bring their best in big moments while honouring the tradition and expectations that come with being a Bronco."

Dr. Patel is also a Professor and Program Coordinator in the Faculty of Business at Humber College, co-founder of Sport and Wellness Consulting, and holds a PhD in Sport and Exercise Psychology from the University of Tennessee.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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