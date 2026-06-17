Broncos Announce Home Opener for Historic 40th Anniversary Season

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce that the club's 2026-27 Home Opener will take place on Saturday, September 19, at the InnovationPlex as the Broncos welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Swift Current.

The Home Opener will kick off the Broncos' 40th Anniversary Season in Swift Current, celebrating four decades of unforgettable moments, championship success, and incredible community support.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and join the Home Opener Tailgate Party beginning at 4:00 p.m. inside the curling rink. The pregame celebration will feature live music, a BBQ, beverage sampling, a kids zone, and much more as Broncos fans come together to celebrate the start of another exciting season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., introducing the Broncos' new Saturday evening start time designed to create an even better family-friendly game day experience.

Season Tickets for the Broncos' 40th Anniversary Season are available now. Fans can visit The Stable or call 306- 773-1509 Ext. 1 for more information on securing their seats for another exciting season of Broncos hockey.

Individual tickets for the Home Opener and more details surrounding the Broncos' 40th Anniversary celebrations, promotional schedule, and special events will be announced throughout the summer.

The complete 2026-27 Western Hockey League regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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