Silvertips Trounce Winterhawks 8-1 in Game One

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips landed a haymaker in the first installment of their Western Conference Quarterfinal matchup with the Portland Winterhawks, landing an 8-1 win at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Brek Liske opened the scoring just 48 seconds into play with his first career playoff goal, followed up at 1:37 by a shot from the blueline from Mattias Uyeda. Zackary Shantz gave the Silvertips a 3-0 lead after one capitalizing on an odd-man rush, as the Tips outshot the Hawks 22-5 through 20 minutes.

Julius Miettinen buried his first of two on the night on the powerplay 10:34 into the second period. Though Nathan Free would strike for Portland on the man advantage at 14:16, the Tips would answer back with a Lukas Kaplan goal at 17:37.

Portland switched netminders in the second intermission, with Ondrej Stebetak finishing 34 for 39 in goal. Cruz Chase would surrender three more in the final frame, as Miettinen, Matias Vanhanen and Hunter Rudolph would each find twine. The Tips polished off an 8-1 home win, outshooting the Winterhawks 60-25 in the process.

Luke Vlooswyk was named third star, collecting three assists and a +4 defensive rating. Anders Miller turned aside 24 of 25 in the win, his eighth career playoff victory. Miettinen earned first star honors with two goals and an assist.

Everett and Portland will square off for Game Two Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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