Game Preview: Round 1, Game 2 vs SPO

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars get set for Game 2 against the Spokane Chiefs. The Cougars lead the series 1-0.

WHEN: Saturday, March 28

PUCK DROP: 7:00 pm

Cougars Regular Season Record: 44-22-2-0

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Chiefs Regular Season Record: 36-30-2-0

Western Conference: 6th

US Division: 2nd

Spokane Chiefs Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3): Oremba, Petr, Wormald

2006-born players (8): Rebman, Vielliard, Howell, Armstrong, McIsaac, Mayes, Sarkenov, Hughes

2007-born players (5): Schoettler, Martin, Perreault, Harrington, Buckley

2008-born players (6): Sparks, Saunderson, Gillespie, Harris, Sather, Esler

2009-born players (5): Burcar, McIntyre, Zasada, Roberts, Mattern

Revisiting the Regular Season Meetings:

OCTOBER 3: Josh Ravensbergen made 27 saves in his season debut, helping the Cougars to a 2-1 win south of the border

OCTOBER 4: Bauer Dumanski and Arsenii Anisimov both owned multi-point nights to help give Prince George a 4-3 win in Spokane

MARCH 6: Brock Souch and Kooper Gizowski both collected three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 28 saves to give the Cats a 5-1 win at CN Centre

MARCH 7: Brock Souch and Carson Carels put together multi-point efforts to give the Cougars a 4-3 win to conclude the seasons series

Key Players:

-Brock Souch led the Cougars in points for Prince George with eight in the season series including six in the last two meetings

-Josh Ravensbergen sported a 4-0 record against Spokane in the regular season

-For Spokane, Logan Wormald logged 31 points in 38 games since being trade to the Chiefs from Lethbridge

-Goaltender Carter Esler carried the load in the Chief net, sporting a 24-18-1-0 record with a 2.80 goals against average

What A Regular Season:

The Prince George Cougars finished the regular season with a 44-22-2-0 record (90 points) on the season after 69 games. The Cougars finished 22-12-0-0 at home and 22-10-2-0 on the road. The Cougars owned the WHL's third best power-play, operating at 31.6% As for the penalty kill, the Cats also ranked 2nd in the WHL at 81.6%.

The Berger is a Machine:

San Jose Sharks Prospect Josh Ravensbergen put together a marvellous 2025-26 campaign. He led the entire WHL in wins (32) and save percentage (.919). As for goals against average, Ravensbergen ranked 4th (2.51). The product of North Vancouver, BC has been no short of terrific in the playoffs, where he sports an 11-5-2-0 record with a 2.59 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Perry Perry Perry:

It was another productive season in Cougar colours for Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak. The Lethbridge, AB native led all Cougars in points with 79. Parascak also moved his way to second all-time in Prince George Cougars points, compiling 266 points in his WHL career. As for the playoff production, Parascak has also been terrific. He owns24 points in 20 games which ranks sixth in franchise history.

Home Cooking:

Entering the 2026 WHL playoffs, it marks the fourth consecutive season the Cougars will own home ice advantage. It marks the second time in three seasons the Cats open the playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs

Playoff Experience:

Entering the first round of the 2026 WHL playoffs, the Prince George Cougars bolster a plethora of WHL playoff experience. The Cats own nearly 200 games played combined of playoff experience. 12 rostered Cougars have WHL experience and its led by the captain Bauer Dumanski who has appeared in 36 playoff games.

On the Other Side:

-The defending Western Conference champions enter the series as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and ranked second in the US Division

-Spokane's record on the road and home are identical, with an 18-15-1-0 record

-Prince George product Chase Harrington was tied for the team lead in goals this season with 28

-The NHL draft-eligible forward also compiled 105 penalty minutes

-Tyus Sparks, acquired at the trade deadline, leads all Chief skaters in points this season with 65

-On Special teams, the Chiefs rank 13th on the power-play on the road this season (23%)

-Per the penalty-kill, it ranks 8th in the WHL (79.3%)

After Tonight:

The series shifts to Spokane for Game 3 on Monday, March 30th.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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