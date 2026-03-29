Winterhawks Fall in Hard-Fought Game 2; Ready for Game 3 in Portland on Tuesday

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring 9:36 into the first, as Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair set up Nathan Free for a bar-down finish for his second tally of the playoffs and the team's first lead of the series.

The Everett Silvertips responded quickly, tying the game just 49 seconds later before adding two more goals and an empty-netter to secure a 4-1 win on home ice. Everett leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The series shifts to Portland as the Winterhawks host the Silvertips for Games 3 and 4 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Round 1 Game 2: Portland (1) vs. Everett (4)

SOG: POR (21) - EVT (48)

PP: POR (1/2) - EVT (1/5)

Saves: Stìbìták (43) - Miller (20)

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Free (2) from Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller (power play)

EVT - Rhys Jamieson (1) from Brek Liske and Hunter Rudolph

EVT - Matias Vanhanen (2) from Carter Bear

EVT - Rylan Gould (1) from Landon DuPont and Matias Vanhanen (power play)

EVT - Julius Miettinen (3) Landon DuPont (empty net)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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