Game 2, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees look to take a 2-0 series lead in the WHL Playoffs opening round against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop is 7:00PM from the SOEC.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

In their first ever WHL playoff game the Vees used a strong penalty kill and solid play from their goaltender AJ Reyelts to keep the game even through 40 minutes. After outshooting the Thunderbirds 20-5 in the third the Vees killed off their fourth penalty of the night in overtime. Then, after a scramble in front of the Seattle net, Ethan Weber got the puck to Charlie Michaud who got the OT winner for his first goal in the WHL. Brady Birnie opened the scoring for the Vees. He now holds claim to the first goal in franchise history as well as the first playoff goal.

Marek Sklenicka made 42 saves in the overtime loss for the Thunderbirds.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka was tied for a team high in shots with five last night and scored on a breakaway for his first WHL playoff goal.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie scored his fifth career playoff goal last night. He now has eight points in 15 career post-season tilts.

2025-26 Regular Season Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 85 points (35g, 50a)

Ryden Evers- 74 points (35g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 70 points (22g, 48a)

Matteo Danis- 59 points (30g, 29a)

Brittan Alstead- 58 points (22g, 36a)

Thunderbirds

Cameron Schmidt- 100 points (51g, 49a)

Coster Dunn- 55 points (25g, 30a)

Noah Kosick- 54 points (16g, 38a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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