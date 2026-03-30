Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars for Game 3 of First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs
Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to host Game Three of the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs against the Prince George Cougars Monday night.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
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Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026
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- Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars for Game 3 of First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
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