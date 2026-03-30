Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars for Game 3 of First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs

Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to host Game Three of the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs against the Prince George Cougars Monday night.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.