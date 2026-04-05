Chiefs Travel Back up North for Game Six against Prince George

Published on April 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs have forced a Game Six in their first round playoff series against the Prince George Cougars after a thrilling overtime victory Thursday night. The Chiefs are looking to keep their momentum going as they travel back up north to take on the Cougars for Game Six Sunday night and a potential Game Seven Monday if necessary. Prince George leads the series 3-2.

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: CN Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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