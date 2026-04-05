Oil Kings Down to Final Strike against Blades in Game 6

Published on April 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are in must-win territory as they approach game six tonight against the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 4-2 loss at home in game five of the series on Friday and will look to flip the script tonight in Saskatoon.

On the Oil Kings side though is the fact that neither team has won back-to-back games in this series, the clubs have switched wins and losses through the first five games. Plus, Edmonton has already shown an ability to win in Saskatoon, doing so 5-2 in game four of the series.

Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn, as well as Kayden Stroeder continue to produce offensively for the Oil Kings. Holinka had two points in game five and has goals in four straight, and nine points in those four games. Sawchyn is also on a four-game point streak and has six points in that stretch after being held pointless in game one. Meanwhile, Stroeder, the Oil Kings lone 16-year-old full-time player this season, scored in game five, and has five points in the series.

Goaltending for both clubs has been excellent as well, even with both teams scoring 16 goals through five games. Ethan Simcoe has started the last three games and has a .913 save percentage, while Parker Snell started the first two games, and sports a .919 save percentage. Saskatoon's Evan Gardner has a .907 save percentage and has played every minute for the Blades.

Edmonton is 2-5-2 all-time in game six's and if they were to force a game seven, it would be a quick turnaround as the two clubs would faceoff in Edmonton on Sunday at 7 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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