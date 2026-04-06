Holinka's Double Overtime Winner Sends Oil Kings to Game Seven

Published on April 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - It was the longest Edmonton Oil Kings WHL Playoff game in franchise history, but the Oil Kings forced game seven with a 3-2 double overtime win over the Saskatoon Blades in game six of their first round series.

For the third consecutive game, the Oil Kings opened the scoring after the Blades did in the first three games of the series. This one came from Aaron Obobaifo in his return to the lineup after missing three games. That came 7:28 into the period, which was then followed about nine minutes later with a goal from Dylan Dean on an Edmonton powerplay to make it 2-0 Oil Kings. However, 18 seconds later, Brayden Klimpke scored for the Blades to bring the game back to within a goal.

No goals in the second period led to an exciting third period with Edmonton holding a one goal lead.

The Oil Kings came out flying in the third with a few fantastic chances, outshooting the Blades 10-3 in the period, but with seven seconds left and the Blades net empty, Cooper Williams scored for Saskatoon to tied the game, forcing overtime for the second time this series.

Nothing got decided in the first overtime, leading to just the second double overtime game in Oil Kings WHL Playoff history.

This game needed a total of 94:05 to finish as the Oil Kings longest WHL Playoff Game in franchise history and it came off an Oil Kings powerplay. Carter Sotheran found Miroslav Holinka on a cross ice pass for a one-timer to win the game for the Oil Kings 3-2 and force game seven.

Parker Snell made 37 saves in the game, including 21 over the two overtime periods. The Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Game seven will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. in Edmonton.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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