Holinka Named WHL Player of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A terrific week for Edmonton Oil Kings forward Miroslav Holinka has led him to be named by the Western Hockey League as the Player of the Week this week.

Holinka led all WHL skaters in points over the last seven days with six goals and two assists for eight points in four games. No other WHL player had more than four goals in that stretch, and nobody had more than six points.

The 20-year-old out of Zlin, Czechia has been on a tear the last four games, scoring at least one goal in each of them, highlighted by his hat-trick on April 1 in Saskatoon to help the Oil Kings tie the series at 2-2. If that wasn't enough, the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect had the double-overtime winner on April 5 as the Oil Kings won game 6 by a 3-2 score after 94:05 of hockey, making it the longest WHL Playoff game in Oil Kings history.

Through the last five games in this series, Holinka has points in each one, and has four multi-point games. He is tied for the WHL lead in points during the playoffs with 11 points in six games.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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