Wenatchee Wild, Wild Hockey Academy Name Kyle Sharkey 18U Head Coach

Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), are excited to announce the hiring of Kyle Sharkey as the Academy's 18-and-Under Head Coach for the 2026-27 season. Sharkey's hiring comes ahead of the Academy's tryout weekend, which runs April 17 to 19 at Town Toyota Center and the Weinstein Beverage Rink in Wenatchee.

"I would like to thank Bliss Littler and Chris Clark for giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Wild family," said Sharkey. "I am excited to get to work. When this opportunity presented itself, and going through the process, I knew this was a perfect fit for myself and for my family. I am excited to start this next chapter and be able to help young athletes develop and push for their dreams of playing at the next levels of hockey."

A native of Moore, Oklahoma, Sharkey brings both junior and professional coaching and playing experience to the Wenatchee Valley, spending his last three seasons with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, including the last two as the club's head coach. He began his coaching career with a one-year stop in the North American Hockey League with the Minot Minotauros during the 2022-23 season.

As a player, Sharkey logged 150 professional games and notched 130 points with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, helping to lead them to back-to-back President's Cup championships in 2018 and 2019. He spent a four-year NCAA Division III playing career with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point program, serving as an alternate captain on the Pointers' 2016 national championship squad, before captaining the 2016-17 team as a senior. His three-year junior playing career with the Topeka Roadrunners included a North American Hockey League Robertson Cup tournament berth in 2011, and a team-best 69 points as an alternate captain in 2013-14.

"We are extremely excited to have Kyle joining us to be our 18U head coach," said Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy general manager Chris Clark. "Kyle has played and coached at the highest levels, and has a real passion for teaching the game. With Kyle joining Jordan, Pat and Josh, we feel our Academy has great coaches who will work to make the players better on and off the ice."

Sharkey will coach the Academy's 18U team alongside program veteran Jordan McTaggart, who returns for his ninth season in Wenatchee. The Wenatchee 18U team enters the new season off its fourth consecutive Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association state championship, and a fourth straight trip to the USA Hockey Pacific District tournament. The Academy will begin its fourth season as a full member of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) this fall.

The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy proudly welcome Kyle Sharkey to the Wild family.







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