Winterhawks Forward Domenichelli Invited to Switzerland World U18 Championships Camp
Published on April 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - Portland Winterhawks rookie forward Alessandro Domenichelli has been invited to Switzerland's camp for the upcoming IIHF World U18 Championship Division 1 in Krynica-Zdrój, Poland.
In 38 regular season games, Domenichilli posted two goals and five assists for seven points. The 16-year-old forward also saw action in all four playoff games.
Earlier this season, the Lugano, Switzerland native participated in the U17 Five-Nations tournament in Michigan. In four games he tallied three goals and one assist.
The U18 Worlds are slated to begin on April 18 and run until April 24. Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Hungary, and Poland will also participate.
Good luck to Alessandro at Switzerland's camp!
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