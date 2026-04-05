Game Preview: Round 1, Game 6 vs SPO

Published on April 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Conference Quarter-Final between the Prince George Cougars and the Spokane Chiefs for Game 6 tonight. The Cougars lead the series 3-2.

WHEN: Sunday, April 5

PUCK DROP: 6:00 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Spokane Chiefs Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3): Oremba, Petr, Wormald

2006-born players (8): Rebman, Vielliard, Howell, Armstrong, McIsaac, Mayes, Sarkenov, Hughes

2007-born players (5): Schoettler, Martin, Perreault, Harrington, Buckley

2008-born players (6): Sparks, Saunderson, Gillespie, Harris, Sather, Esler

2009-born players (5): Burcar, McIntyre, Zasada, Roberts, Mattern

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Brock Souch scored twice and compiled four points to help the Cougars to a 6-3 win. The Cats were down 3-1 and then scored five unanswered tallies.

Game 2: Josh Ravensbergen was the difference, making 43 saves to give the Cougars a 3-2 victory and help hold serve on home ice.

Game 3: Arsenii Anisimov delivered the overtime heroics in Game 3 with a power-play goal to five Prince George a 3-2 win.

Game 4: The Chiefs push the series to Game 5 with a 3-2 win. Josh Ravensbergen made 42 saves in the loss.

Game 5: The series shifts to PG after Spokane rallied to win 4-3 in overtime. Josh Ravensbergen made 36 saves.

Back at Home

The Prince George Cougars return home to try and get back in the win column in front of their home fans

The Cats held serve on home ice with 6-3 and 3-2 wins in Game 1 and 2.

"We know what this city is going to bring and what they're going to do for us," said defenceman Corbin Vaughan. "We're excited, focused, and ready to go."

Special Teams Battle:

The Prince George Cougars enter Game 6 with some impressive numbers on their special teams.

The Cats are operating at 50% on the power-play which ranks first in the WHL Playoffs.

The penalty-kill has been fantastic as well as it currently operates at 87.5% which ranks fourth in the WHL.

In Goal:

San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen has been no short of outstanding in the first round series against Spokane.

Ravensbergen owns a .923 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average going into Game 6.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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