Blades Sign 2025 15th Overall Pick Kain Martinuik to WHL Scholarship Agreement

Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - It's got to be Kain!

The Saskatoon Blades are thrilled to announce the signing of 2010-born forward Kain Martinuik to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Peachland, BC native was drafted by the Blades in the first round (15th overall) during the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Martinuik was the organization's first pick in the first round since defenceman Isaac Poll in 2022.

"I'm very excited to join the Saskatoon Blades organization and looking forward to what the future in Saskatoon holds for me," said Martinuik, "I am also extremely grateful for Shattuck St Mary's being my home for the last two years and for helping me develop into the player I am today. Go Blades go!"

The 6-foot forward was sensational in his second year at Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota. In 50 games with the U16 AAA team, Martinuik finished fourth in team scoring with 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points, tacking on 68 penalty minutes as well. The dominant season built off an impressive U14 AAA campaign with Shattuck St. Mary's in 2024-25, in which Martinuik potted 44 goals and 36 assists for 80 points in 57 games, along with 110 penalty minutes. The left-handed shot finished with one assist in one game at US U16 Nationals as well.

"Kain was our number one forward prospect in the system and in working closely with him all winter, we gained a new level of appreciation for his willingness to learn and improve," said Blades President and General Manager Colin Priestner, "We're extremely excited to add him to the mix, and we feel he will be a dangerous offensive threat for years to come. With Kain's size, we feel he will be ready to jump into the lineup at 16."

The Blades are excited to welcome the Martinuik family to the organization and look forward to working with Kain on the next step of his hockey career in Saskatoon!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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