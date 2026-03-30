Maze, Cripps & Boettiger Star in WHL Weekly Awards for March 30

Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen forward Julien Maze has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 29.

Maze, an 18-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., recorded six points (1G-5A) and a plus-3 rating in two games, helping the Hitmen to a pair of overtime victories and a 2-0 series lead over the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound left winger contributed six shots on goal in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Friday, March 27, at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but was unable to solve 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Filip Ruzicka as the two teams battled into triple overtime, with Calgary eventually emerging with the 1-0 victory.

Saturday night, Maze exploded for six points (1G-5A), factoring into every Calgary goal as the Hitmen eked out a 6-5 overtime win to go ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Maze contributed assists on first-period markers from Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach and 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Andrei Molgachev to get the night started. The second period saw Maze find the back of the net, collecting his first ever WHL Playoffs goal to give the Hitmen a 3-2 lead. After an early third-period outburst saw the Wheat Kings strike three teams, Maze helped to fuel a Calgary comeback. Midway through the final regulation period, he connected with Ethan Moore on the power play to get the Hitmen back within one. In the dying minutes of the third period, Maze sent a long point shot towards the Brandon net, which redirected off Calgary Flames prospect Axel Hurtig into the back of the net, tying the game with 1:11 remaining in regulation. In the overtime period, Maze filtered a shot to the net from the high slot, and the rebound was pounced on by Moore, who scored his second consecutive overtime winner to complete the comeback. Maze, with his six points, was named first star of the game.

With six points (1G-5A) in two games to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Maze sits tied atop the WHL scoring charts with Brock Souch (3G-3A) of the Prince George Cougars. The impressive start to the playoffs for Maze has carried over from a regular season that saw him lead the Hitmen in scoring with 78 points (38G-40A) in 68 games.

Acquired from the Regina Pats in exchange for two third-round picks (2027, 2028) on December 15, 2025, Maze recorded 47 points (24G-23A) in 38 games after landing in Calgary, adding to the 31 points (14G-17A) in 30 games he had secured with the Pats.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Maze has appeared in 177 career WHL regular season games, tallying 135 points (52G-83A). He has skated in 14 WHL Playoff games, notching eight points (1G-7A).

Following Games 1 and 2 in Calgary, the Hitmen and Wheat Kings head east to continue their best-of-seven, first-round series in Virden, Man., at Tundra Oil & Gas Place. Game 3 is set for Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT. Watch the entire series FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

RAIDERS DEFENCEMAN CRIPPS NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Brock Cripps has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 29.

Cripps, a 16-year-old product of Victoria, B.C., recorded four points (2G-2A) and a plus-2 rating, helping the Raiders to a 2-0 series lead over the Red Deer Rebels in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound right-shot blueliner recorded three points (1G-2A) Friday, March 27, as the Raiders claimed a 4-1 victory in Game 1 with the Rebels. With 5:17 to go in the first period, Cripps connected with Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes, who converted on the power-play to open the scoring in the series. Midway through the third period, Cripps was once again involved in a goal by Cootes, contributing a secondary assist on the veteran's second goal of the evening, giving Prince Albert a 3-1 advantage. Cripps finished his evening by sending a wrist shot from the right circle through a crowd to the back of the net, icing a 4-1 triumph for the Raiders.

During Game 2, Cripps opened the scoring 1:37 into the second period, scoring his second career WHL Playoff goal. On the play, Cripps skated the length of the ice, working his way through all four Red Deer skaters to convert on a beautiful solo, power-play effort. The goal made it 1-0 and stood as the eventual game-winning marker, as the Raiders blanked the Rebels by a 6-0 score.

With four points (2G-2A) in two games, Cripps is tied for the WHL Playoff scoring lead among rookie skaters.

Cripps is enjoying a quality rookie campaign in the WHL, having notched 37 points (6G-31A) in 62 WHL regular season games with the Raiders. Originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (second overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Cripps made his WHL debut in 2024-25, skating in four games and collecting one assist. In 66 career WHL regular season games, he has earned 38 points (6G-32A).

Following Games 1 and 2 in Prince Albert, the Raiders and Rebels head to central Alberta for Games 3 and 4 of their best-of-seven, first-round series. Game 3 is set for Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. MT. Watch the entire series for FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER BOETTIGER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Harrison Boettigerof the Kelowna Rockets has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 29.

Boettiger, an 18-year-old product of Wheat Ridge, Colo., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .962 save percentage as the Rockets claimed a 2-0 series lead over the Kamloops Blazers in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

This marks the third time this season the 6-foot-3, 193-pound Boettiger has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week. He was previously recognized Monday, November 24, and Monday, March 16.

Friday, March 27, Boettiger was steady in Game 1 against the Blazers, turning aside 16 of 17 shots in a 3-1 victory. The WHL rookie puckstopper was named first star of the game after he carried a perfect performance into the dying seconds of the third period as Blazers forward Jacob Dumansky spoiled Boettiger's shutout bid with five seconds to go in the game.

Game 2 saw Boettiger turn in another stellar performance, as the Rockets claimed a 5-1 victory on home ice to take a 2-0 series lead. The Colorado product made 34 saves on 35 shots to limit the Blazers offense, including 16 saves during a busy first period. Boettiger was named third star of the game for his efforts.

Boettiger ranks among the WHL's goaltending leaders to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs, including in wins (T-1st), GAA (T-2nd), and SV% (second).

The U.S.-born keeper enjoyed an outstanding WHL regular season with the Rockets, going 25-10-4-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 SV%. He represented Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass and was a member of Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November.

NHL scouts have taken note of Boettiger's performance throughout the campaign. NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings have the Rockets puckstopper ranked listed seventh among North American netminders ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Boettiger was acquired by the Rockets in a blockbuster trade that sent Seattle Kraken prospect Caden Price to Lethbridge ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline. Boettiger then signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets on June 22, 2025.

Following Games 1 and 2 in Kelowna, the Rockets and Blazers head up the highway to Kamloops where their best-of-seven, first-round series will continue at Sandman Centre. Game 3 is set for Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the entire series FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees







Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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