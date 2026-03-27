Kelowna Rockets to Select First Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on March 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets will hold the first overall selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft following the conclusion of the WHL Prospects Draft Lottery. This marks the first time that the Rockets will select first overall since joining the league in 1991.

The last time Kelowna drafted within the top eight was in 2020, when they selected current Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall. More recently, rookie defenceman Owen Hayden represents the club's latest top-10 selection.

Last year, the Rockets held the third overall pick, which they traded to the Regina Pats in exchange for the 26th overall selection in 2025, along with a first-round pick in 2026 and a first-round pick in 2027.

Wenatchee's lottery ball was drawn, allowing them to move up two positions to second overall, confirming that Kelowna (via Lethbridge) will select first overall. The Rockets entered the lottery with a 60.7 percent chance of securing the top pick.

The selection was originally acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes as part of the trade that sent defenceman Caden Price to Lethbridge last season during the trade deadline. In that deal, Kelowna also acquired goaltender Harrison Boettiger and Los Angeles Kings prospect Will Sharpe. Sharpe was later moved at the trade deadline this year in a deal that brought overage forward Ty Halaburda to Kelowna.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for May 6 and 7, 2026.







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