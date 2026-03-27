Kelowna Rockets to Select First Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on March 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Kelowna Rockets will select first overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, following the completion of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.

The results of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery were unveiled Thursday evening on Victory+.

A Wenatchee Wild ball was drawn during the lottery process, resulting in Wenatchee's first-round pick moving from fourth overall to second overall. The draft pick originally belonging to the Wenatchee Wild was previously traded to the Vancouver Giants, meaning the Giants now possess the second-overall pick.

As a result of the lottery process, the Kelowna Rockets will select first overall, having previously acquired the first-round selection belonging to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

This represents the second time in franchise history the Kelowna Rockets will select first overall. In 1991, the Rockets used the first-overall pick to select defenceman Adam Smith.

The first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with live coverage streaming FREE on Victory+.

2026 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT - FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Kelowna Rockets (from Lethbridge) 13. Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

2. Vancouver Giants (from Wenatchee) 14. Lethbridge Hurricanes (from Saskatoon)

3. Wenatchee Wild (from Swift Current) 15. Brandon Wheat Kings

4. Vancouver Giants 16. Spokane Chiefs (from Calgary)

5. Victoria Royals (from Moose Jaw) 17. Red Deer Rebels (from Kelowna)

6. Tri-City Americans 18. Saskatoon Blades (from Prince George)

7. Victoria Royals 19. Tri-City Americans (from Edmonton)

8. Kamloops Blazers (from Red Deer) 20. Penticton Vees

9. Regina Pats 21. Medicine Hat Tigers

10. Portland Winterhawks 22. Swift Current Broncos (from Prince Albert)

11. Seattle Thunderbirds 23. Swift Current Broncos (from Everett)

12. Spokane Chiefs

The Kelowna Rockets (via Lethbridge), Wenatchee Wild (via Swift Current), and Vancouver Giants (via Wenatchee) had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Raymond Tran of KPMG.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery involved the seven non-playoff Clubs from the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season - Lethbridge, Swift Current, Vancouver, Wenatchee, Moose Jaw, Tri-City, and Victoria. A Club could only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the remainder of the first round.

2026 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT - SECOND ROUND (AND SUBSEQUENT) ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Lethbridge Hurricanes 13. Kamloops Blazers

2. Swift Current Broncos 14. Saskatoon Blades

3. Vancouver Giants 15. Brandon Wheat Kings

4. Wenatchee Wild 16. Calgary Hitmen

5. Moose Jaw Warriors 17. Kelowna Rockets

6. Red Deer Rebels 18. Prince George Cougars

7. Tri-City Americans 19. Edmonton Oil Kings

8. Regina Pats 20. Penticton Vees

9. Victoria Royals 21. Medicine Hat Tigers

10. Portland Winterhawks 22. Prince Albert Raiders

11. Seattle Thunderbirds 23. Everett Silvertips

12. Spokane Chiefs

The first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 6. The remainder of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Thursday, May 7.

Players born in the United States will be eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. Previously, U.S. born players have been selected by WHL Clubs primarily through the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The WHL will only host the WHL Prospects Draft in 2026.

Since 2000, numerous impactful players have heard their names called with the first-overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, including Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips, 2024), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders, 2023), Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers, 2022), Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs, 2021), and Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, 2020).

Players eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft are 2011-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

For complete coverage of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, please visit WHL.ca.







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