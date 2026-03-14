Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Brett Olson battles Victoria Royals' Miles Cooper

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Kevin Light) Vancouver Giants' Brett Olson battles Victoria Royals' Miles Cooper(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Kevin Light)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants let a 2-0 lead slip away on Friday night in Victoria, surrendering four third period goals in a 5-2 loss to the Royals at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The Giants were up 1-0 after 20 minutes and added to their lead early in the second. Victoria cut the lead in half with 33 seconds left in the second period. The Royals scored three times in the first 5:25 of the third period to make it 4-2 and added an empty net goal to put the game to bed at 5-2.

Vancouver falls to 24-37-1-2 (51 points), while Victoria improves to 27-28-6-3 (63 points).

Jakob Oreskovic and Lance McCloskey had the tallies for the Giants.

Ludovic Perreault, Eli McKamey, Heath Nelson, Miles Cooper and Nolan Stewart each found the back of the net for Victoria.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants needed less than four minutes to open the scoring, when Colton Gerrior fed Oreskovic a breakaway pass, who made no mistake, snapping the puck past Jake Pilon on the blocker side.

Vancouver killed off 56 seconds of a Royals 5-on-3 to keep the 1-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

Just 2:16 into the second period, McCloskey doubled the Giants' lead with a shot from the right boards.

Perreault got the Royals on the board with a great individual effort late in the second period, scoring his 20th of the season.

McKamey scored off a rush just 1:58 into the third period, which was quickly followed by goals from Nelson on a power play and Cooper at 5-on-5, to all of a sudden give the Royals a 4-2 lead.

Stewart hit the empty net with only 12.5 seconds left to ice the game.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 8/9/12 = 29 | VIC - 5/6/12 = 23

PP: VAN - 0/3 | VIC - 1/6

Face-Offs: VAN - 30 | VIC - 24

3 STARS

1st: VIC - Ludovic Perreault - 1G, 1A, 6 SOG, +2

2nd: VIC - Heath Nelson - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG, +2

3rd: VIC - Jake Pilon - 27 Saves on 29 Shots

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (18 saves / 22 shots)

Victoria: LOSS - Jake Pilon (27 saves / 29 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants host Victoria on Saturday, before heading to Seattle on Sunday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, March 14 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 15 Seattle accesso ShoWare Center 5:05 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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