U18 Round Robin: Canada Shuts out Latvia to Grab First Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Trenčín, SVK - Canada bounced back from Wednesday's tournament opening 2-1 loss at the IIHF U18 World Championship, winning 6-0 against Latvia on Thursday morning.

Two Vancouver Giants helped Canada grab their first win.

Defenceman Ryan Lin had one assist, three shots on goal and was +3, skating a total of 19:22. Forward Mathis Preston had six shots on goal and was +2.

Both players are potential first-round picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

GAME SUMMARY

Canada took an early lead just 52 seconds into the game after a misstep by Latvia's Adrians Klavins, whose puck clearance went straight to Preston at centre ice. Preston then shot into Ilja Nikitins' pads, and Thomas Vanderberg was there to score on the rebound.

Canada added a goal late in the first period and another in the second, entering the third period up 3-0.

Then they pulled further ahead midway through the third on the power play. Adam Valentini, with help from Lin, set up Dima Zhilkin in the slot, scoring similarly to his assist against Slovakia the day before.

Latvia continued to compete, but began to wear down late in the game. Canada tacked on two additional goals to seal the win 6-0.

Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler recorded the first shutout of the tournament, finishing with 19 saves.

"It was a good bounce-back game for us," Preston said after the win. "Obviously, we were not satisfied with yesterday, so this was a bit of a revenge game for us. It was important to get that first win under our belt."

CANADA REMAINING ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE:

Saturday, April 25 - 5 a.m. PT - Canada vs. Norway

Monday, April 27 - 5 a.m. PT - Canada vs. Finland







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.