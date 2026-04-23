CHL Reveals Players Ranked 30-21 on Top 50 List

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to unveil the players ranked No. 30 through No. 21 on its Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list (see below), a marquee initiative of the CHL's 50th anniversary season. The countdown recognizes the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76, celebrating the stars who have defined major junior hockey over the past five decades.

As part of the initiative, a panel of media members first selected the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years (since 1975-76). The final ranking order was then determined using a weighted formula that combined media and fan voting to rank the players from No. 1 through No. 50. Over the last two weeks, the CHL has revealed the players ranked No. 50 through No. 31, beginning with No. 50 through No. 41 and continuing with No. 40 through No. 31. Today, the countdown moves on with the next group of players.

KEY FACTS & MEDIA NOTES: CHL TOP 50 PLAYERS

MEDIA RESOURCES (PHOTOS, LOGOS, VIDEOS & MORE)

30. Connor Bedard, Forward | WHL | Regina Pats (2020-23) | Chicago Blackhawks (2023-Present): Granted exceptional status in 2020, Bedard became the WHL's first exceptional player and totaled 271 points in 134 games over three seasons with Regina. He capped his junior career with a CHL-best 143 points in 57 games in 2022-23, sweeping CHL Top Draft Prospect, CHL Top Scorer, and CHL David Branch Player of the Year honours - becoming the first player ever to win all three in one season. Selected first overall in 2023, Bedard made an immediate impact in the NHL by winning the Calder Trophy in 2024. Internationally, he won back-to-back World Juniors gold medals and was named tournament MVP in 2023.

29. Denis Savard, Forward | QMJHL | Montreal Juniors (1977-80) | Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens & Tampa Bay Lightning (1980-97): Savard was a dynamic star with the Montreal Juniors, recording 455 points in 214 games and posting three straight 100-point seasons. He won QMJHL Rookie of the Year in 1977-78 and QMJHL MVP in 1979-80 after a dominant 181-point campaign. Drafted third overall in 1980, Savard became one of the NHL's elite offensive talents, topping 100 points five times, winning the Stanley Cup with Montreal in 1993, and finishing with 1,338 career points on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

28. Mike Modano, Forward | WHL | Prince Albert Raiders (1986-89) | Minnesota North Stars / Dallas Stars & Detroit Red Wings (1988-2011): Modano totaled 294 points in 176 games across three WHL seasons with Prince Albert and earned WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team honours in 1988-89. Selected first overall in 1988, he became the first American from the CHL taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft. Modano went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999 and finishing with 561 goals and 1,374 points, long recognized as one of the greatest U.S.-born players in NHL history. Internationally, he won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and earned Olympic silver in 2002.

27. Grant Fuhr, Goaltender | WHL | Victoria Cougars (1979-81) | Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues & Calgary Flames (1981-2000): Fuhr won 78 games in just two WHL seasons with Victoria, earning WHL Rookie of the Year in 1979-80 and WHL Goaltender of the Year in 1980-81 while helping the Cougars capture a WHL Championship title in 1981. Chosen eighth overall in 1981, Fuhr became the backbone of the Oilers dynasty, winning five Stanley Cups and the Vezina Trophy. A Hall of Famer, he finished with 403 NHL wins and remains one of the most accomplished goaltenders in NHL history. Internationally, Fuhr also won Canada Cup gold in 1984 and 1987.

26. Luc Robitaille, Forward | QMJHL | Hull Olympiques (1983-86) | Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers & Detroit Red Wings (1986-2006): Robitaille amassed 424 points in 197 games with Hull and was named CHL Player of the Year in 1985-86 after a brilliant 191-point season. He also led the Olympiques to a QMJHL title and starred at the Memorial Cup, confirming his status as one of junior hockey's premier scorers. Drafted by Los Angeles in 1984, Robitaille became one of the NHL's top goal scorers, winning the Calder Trophy, producing eight straight 40-goal seasons, capturing the Stanley Cup with Detroit, and finishing with 668 goals and 1,394 points en route to the Hall of Fame. Internationally, he won gold at both the Canada Cup and World Championship.

25. Marc-André Fleury, Goaltender | QMJHL | Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (2000-04) | Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks & Minnesota Wild (2003-25): Fleury developed into one of the QMJHL's premier goaltenders in Cape Breton, earning the QMJHL's Defensive Player of the Year and Top Prospect (Michael-Bossy Trophy) honours in 2002-03. Selected first overall in 2003, he remains the only CHL goaltender ever taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft. Fleury went on to build a remarkable NHL career, winning three Stanley Cups, capturing the Vezina Trophy, playing more than 1,000 games, and finishing among the winningest goaltenders in league history. Internationally, he won Olympic gold with Canada and twice claimed World Juniors silver.

24. Corey Perry, Forward | OHL | London Knights (2001-05) | Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers & Los Angeles Kings (2005-Present): Perry set a London Knights franchise record with 380 points in 253 games and won OHL MVP (Red Tilson Trophy) in 2004-05 after a 130-point season. He then led London to its first Memorial Cup championship, earning both OHL Playoff (Wayne Gretzky 99 Award) and Memorial Cup MVP (Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy) honours along the way and capping one of the finest careers in Knights franchise history. Perry carried that winning pedigree into the NHL, capturing the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007, winning the Hart and Rocket Richard trophies in 2010-11, and building one of hockey's most decorated professional and international résumés. Internationally, he is one of only two players ever to win all six major titles: the Memorial Cup, Stanley Cup, World Juniors, Olympics, World Championship, and World Cup of Hockey.

23. Doug Gilmour, Forward | OHL & QMJHL | Cornwall Royals (1980-83) | St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres & Montreal Canadiens (1983-2003): Gilmour helped Cornwall win the 1981 Memorial Cup, scoring the championship-winning goal, then exploded after the franchise moved to the OHL. In 1982-83, he led the OHL in goals, assists, and points with 177, winning both the Eddie Powers (OHL Top Scorer) and Red Tilson (OHL MVP) trophies while cementing himself as one of junior hockey's premier stars. A seventh-round NHL pick in 1982, Gilmour went on to a Hall of Fame career, winning the Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989 and finishing with 1,414 points in 1,474 NHL games. Internationally, he also won Canada Cup gold in 1987.

22. Carey Price, Goaltender | WHL | Tri-City Americans (2002-07) | Montreal Canadiens (2007-22): Price starred over four seasons in Tri-City, earning WHL and CHL Goaltender of the Year honours in 2006-07 and finishing with franchise records for career shutouts and shutouts in a season. His junior résumé established him as one of the top goaltending prospects of his generation. Chosen fifth overall by Montreall at the 2005 NHL Draft, he became the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history. Price's peak in the NHL came in 2014-15, when he won the Hart, Vezina, Ted Lindsay, and Jennings trophies, cementing his place among the defining goaltenders of his era. Internationally, he won gold at the World Juniors, Olympics, and World Cup of Hockey.

21. Patrick Kane, Forward | OHL | London Knights (2006-07) | Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers & Detroit Red Wings (2007-Present): Kane delivered one of the greatest rookie seasons in CHL history in 2006-07, recording 145 points in 58 games with London while capturing the OHL and CHL scoring titles, along with CHL Rookie of the Year honours. His lone season in junior instantly secured his place among the game's elite talents. Selected first overall in 2007, Kane became one of the NHL's most decorated stars, winning three Stanley Cups along with the Conn Smythe, Calder, Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Art Ross trophies, and later becoming the all-time leading scorer among U.S.-born players. Internationally, he won Olympic silver and was MVP of the 2018 World Championship.

Further rankings from the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list will be revealed in the coming weeks.

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.