Chiefs' Esler Bags a Shutout, Canada Routs Latvia for First Win of 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship
Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Trencin, Slovakia- Canada has earned its first win of the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship with a 6-0 rout of Latvia on Thursday.
2027 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Carter Esler (Okotoks, Alta. / Spokane Chiefs) earned a 19-save shutout in the win.
The Chiefs star led the WHL with five shutouts in 2025-26 and was also a finalist for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for Humanitarian of the Year.
Esler also set a new franchise mark in 2025-26, with 24 wins, the most ever for a 17-ear-old netminder in Chiefs' history.
Canada (1-0-0-1) will look to build momentum when it faces Norway (0-0-0-1) on Saturday, April 25 at 5:00 a.m. PT.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026
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- Chiefs' Esler Bags a Shutout, Canada Routs Latvia for First Win of 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - Spokane Chiefs
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