Blazers Forward Hurlbert Awarded Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been awarded the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Rookie of the Year Finalists

Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen

Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Hurlbert is the top-ranked U.S. born forward in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, identified as the No. 12 skater in North America. He is the third player in Kamloops Blazers history to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, following Scottie Upshall (2000-01) and Ron Shudra (1985-96). Hailing from Allen, Texas, Hurlbert is also only the second Texas-born player to be named WHL Rookie of the Year, with Arlington's Seth Jones having won the award as a member of the Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13.

The 18-year-old Hurlbert was a relentless force all season long for the Blazers, registering 97 points (42G-55A) in 68 games to finish fourth in WHL scoring. His 97 points were tops among all WHL rookies and tied for first across the entire Canadian Hockey League with Nikita Klepov of the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit (37G-60A).

Hulbert was named to the WHL's Western Conference First All-Star Team and is a finalist for the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the WHL Player of the Year.

Hurlbert's 97 points go into the history books as the most productive rookie campaign in Kamloops Blazers history, besting the likes of Upshall, who recorded 87 points in 2000-01. Only three rookies have ever surpassed the 40-goal plateau in Kamloops Blazers history - Hurlbert, Latvian forward Rudolfs Balcers (40, 2016-17), and Upshall (42, 2000-01).

Serving as an alternate captain for the Blazers, the 6-foot, 182-pound Hurlbert finished among the WHL leaders in numerous offensive categories, including points (fourth), goals (T-4th), first goals (T-2nd), and assists (T-8th).

Of his 42 goals, Hurlbert scored 32 at even strength (76.2 per cent), with nine coming on the power play and one shorthanded. Of the WHL players to reach the 40-goal plateau, only Brandon Wheat Kings forward Luke Mistelbacher recorded a higher percentage of his goals at even strength, registering 36 of his 42 tallies at five-on-five (85.7 per cent).

Over the course of the campaign, Hurlbert logged three hat tricks on home ice, including September 20 versus Spokane, January 16 versus Prince George, and March 20 versus Vancouver. He also secured six four-point outings throughout the season.

In November, Hurlbert was selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta. In February, he was named to the leadership group for Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which was hosted in Langley, B.C.

Originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on August 26, 2025.

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott was a driving force in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL.

Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

The WHL Rookie of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

2024-25: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips*

2023-24: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers*

2022-23: Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders

2021-22: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2020-21: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2019-20: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

2018-19: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2016-17: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Matthew Phillips, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2013-14: Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13: Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2010-11: Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels

* = also selected as CHL Rookie of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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