Regina Pats Awarded Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Regina Pats have been awarded the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

This marks the first time in franchise history the Regina Pats have been recognized as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year. The award was first presented at the conclusion of the 1999-00 WHL season.

Thanks to the efforts of Dwayne Hinger and Karen Fedor Klapatiuk, Education Advisors for the Regina Pats, the Club continues to be a leader in the WHL in providing and guaranteeing academic potential for all players.

Hinger and Fedor Klapatiuk bring a collective 70 years of experience in education, providing year-round assistance to players and families when it comes to making strong short- and long-term educational decisions. This includes support during the academic year, off-season, and even after players have graduated from the WHL - Hinger and Fedor Klapatiuk often assist alumni as they utilize their WHL Scholarship.

For three hours each day during the season, Hinger and Fedor Klapatiuk facilitate what is affectionately referred to as "Pats School" at the Brandt Centre. During "Pats School," players are monitored continuously and consistently to ensure progress in course work. Pats players receive one-on-one tutoring to help support academic success.

During the 2025-26 season, the Pats high-school aged players successfully maintained an average of 91.23 per cent during the first semester of the academic year.

In addition to the high-school aged players, the 2025-26 season featured 10 post-high school students registered in university classes and two others enrolled in Flight Training School.

The WHL Scholastic Team of the Year Award was renamed in honour of Jim Donlevy, longtime WHL Director, Education Services, who passed away in August 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. This marks the sixth occasion on which the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to a WHL Club since its dedication.

Winners of the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Regina Pats

2024-25: Calgary Hitmen

2023-24: Red Deer Rebels

2022-23: Portland Winterhawks

2021-22: Brandon Wheat Kings

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Kamloops Blazers

2018-19: Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Saskatoon Blades

2016-17: Victoria Royals

2015-16: Spokane Chiefs

2014-15: Kamloops Blazers

2013-14: Calgary Hitmen

2012-13: Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Edmonton Oil Kings

2010-11: Swift Current Broncos

2009-10: Tri-City Americans







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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