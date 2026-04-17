4 Giants Alumni on NHL Playoff Rosters

Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Jordan Martinook with the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants) Jordan Martinook with the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants)

Langley, B.C. - Four former Vancouver Giants are listed on 2026 NHL playoff rosters.

The list of Giants alumni includes Bowen Byram (Buffalo), Brendan Gallagher (Montreal), Brett Kulak (Colorado) and Jordan Martinook (Carolina).

The 2026 Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 18. Bowen Byram - Buffalo Sabres

Byram, 24, had a career year for the suddenly upstart Sabres, recording 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points in 82 games. It represented a new career-high in points, goals and plus/minus, at +15. He also played in all 82 games for the second consecutive season, helping the Sabres end a 14-year playoff drought while capturing the Atlantic Division for the time since 2009.

To date, the Cranbrook, B.C. product has played in 328 career regular season games, during which he has produced 152 points (44G-108A). The left-shot defender was the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and burst onto the NHL scene with a standout performance during the Colorado Avalanche' playoff run in 2022, when the then-rookie tallied nine points in 20 playoff games (9A), helping Colorado capture their third Stanley Cup.

As a Giant, Byram played three full seasons (2017-20) and ranks third all-time for points by a defenceman with 150 (46G-104A). He also holds the second-most productive single season point total for Giants defencemen, thanks to a 71-point campaign in 2018-19. During Vancouver's run to the 2019 WHL Championship Final, Byram also put up 26 points in 22 games (8G-18A).

Buffalo will play the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Brendan Gallagher - Montreal Canadiens

Gallagher, 33, saw his ice-time reduced this season, but still chipped in with 23 points (7G-16A) in 77 games. The veteran forward is the longest-tenured player on the Canadiens roster and helped them to a 48-24-10 record this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger is now closing in on both 1000 career games and 500 career points in the NHL: over 14 seasons and 911 regular season games, all with the Canadiens, he has produced 487 points (246G-241A), including two 30-goal seasons and two additional 20-goal seasons.

Born in Edmonton, but raised in Tsawwassen, B.C., Gallagher has been an alternate captain for the Habs for the past 11 seasons.

Gallagher is the Giants' all-time leader in points with 280 (136G-144A), which included three consecutive 40-goal seasons from 2009-12. He was selected by the Habs in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Gallagher ranks sixth in Giants playoff scoring all-time, with 36 points in 42 games (19G-17A).

Montreal will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

Brett Kulak - Colorado Avalanche

Kulak, 32, was traded twice this season, first to the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12 and then to the Avalanche for Samuel Girard on Feb. 24, 2026.

The left-shot blueliner played in 83 games this season because of the trades, registering 12 points (1G-11A). He averaged 19:08 of ice-time with the Avalanche in 27 games, helping them finish with the best record in the NHL (55-16-11). Kulak went to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons with the Oilers, losing each time to the Florida Panthers (seven games in 2024 and six in 2025).

The Edmonton native has played in 663 career regular season NHL games, having recorded 137 points (29G-108A) with the Calgary Flames, Canadiens, Oilers, Penguins and Avalanche.

As a Giant, Kulak played three full seasons (2011-14), culminating in a standout 60-point campaign in 2013-14, during which he was also an alternate captain. He was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and was originally a ninth-round pick by the Giants in the 2009 WHL Bantam Draft.

Colorado will play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Jordan Martinook - Carolina Hurricanes

Martinook, 33, fell just one point shy of his fourth straight 30-point campaign, recording 29 points (12G-17A) in 77 games in 2025-26. He helped the Hurricanes claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 53-22-7 record, giving them home-ice advantage for the first three rounds of the playoffs.

It was the seventh season Martinook has served as an alternate captain for the Hurricanes.

The Brandon, Man. native has now played in 797 career regular season games over 11 NHL seasons, during which he has produced 262 points (107G-155A). He also brings a ton of playoff experience: he has suited up in 76 postseason games, all with the Hurricanes, and has 33 points (8G-25A).

As a Giant, Martinook scored 51 goals and 41 assists for 92 points during his two seasons with the club from 2010-12. Following his 40-goal campaign in 2011-12, the (then) Phoenix Coyotes made him a second-round selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Carolina will play the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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