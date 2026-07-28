Giants Sign 3rd Round Pick Spencer Wilmot to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2011-born forward Spencer Wilmot (Littleton, CO) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wilmot, 15, was selected by the Giants with the 65th overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 170 lb. forward led Okanagan Colorado's U14 AAA team with 62 points in 43 games this past season (31G-31A).

"We're excited to announce the signing of Spencer to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Giants Head Coach and General Manager Michael Dyck said. "Spencer is a good, two-way forward who plays fast and has the ability to make plays. We are looking forward to having him join the organization."

Wilmot had a standout John Reid Memorial Tournament in January, where he tallied five goals and eight points (5G-3A) in five games, including a hat-trick in the final game. He was also invited to attend USA Hockey's Boys National 15U Camp earlier this month.

"I am very excited to start my journey with the Vancouver Giants," Wilmot said. "I would like to thank my family for sacrificing as much as they do for me to play hockey, and thank Darrell Hay for making me the player I am today. I can't wait to get started with the Giants."

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Spencer and the Wilmot family.

Wilmot is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







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