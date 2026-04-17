Americans acquire draft picks from Seattle Thunderbirds

Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has acquired two 2029 draft picks, a seventh (Vancouver) and a conditional third, from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for 2008-born defenseman Jonas Kemps.

"With five defensemen returning from last season, and a pair of prospects looking to make our team, we felt it made sense to allow Seattle the opportunity to recruit Kemps to the Western Hockey League," said Tory.

Kemps, from Sebastopol, California, was on the Americans 50-man protected list and spent the 2025-26 season playing for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.

In 57 games, Kemps recorded nine points (2-7-9). He has an NCAA commitment to Michigan State University.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.