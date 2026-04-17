T-Birds Acquire Rights to Defenseman

Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have traded a pair of 2029 draft picks to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for the rights to Jonas Kemps. Kemps is a left shot defenseman who played this past season with the USHL's Chicago Steel and had previously been with the U.S. National Development Team program.

"We are excited to acquire Jonas' rights," stated T-Birds General Manager Bil LaForge. "We feel he has the ability to add to our strong group going into next season."

The 2008 born Kemps is listed at 6'6", 196 lbs. and hails from Sebastopol, California. He was originally listed by Tri-City in May of 2023. NHL Central Scouting ranks him 67th among North American skaters for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunderbirds are sending a 2029 seventh round pick and a conditional 2029 third round selection to Tri-City as part of the deal. The third round pick is conditional on Kemps, a Michigan State commit, signing with the T-Birds.

"We will begin the recruitment process with Jonas and his family in the very near future," said LaForge. Meanwhile, LaForge and his staff are busy preparing for the WHL Prospects Draft which takes place in early May. The T-Birds hold the eleventh pick in the first round.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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