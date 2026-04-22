U18 Round Robin: Giants Forward Preston Scores in Canada's Tournament Opener
Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Trenčín, SVK - Vancouver Giants forward Mathis Preston scored for Canada in a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in their first game of the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship on Wednesday.
Preston tied the game 1-1 with a powerplay goal late in the second period. The winger fired two shots on goal in 15:59 of ice-time.
Giants defenceman Ryan Lin logged 22:15 of ice-time, the second most of any Canadian player.
Slovakia broke the 1-1 deadlock midway through the third period thanks to Timothy Kazda.
Canada's defenseman Lucas Ambrosio abruptly halted Slovakia's Ivan Matta's rush to the net, resulting in a penalty shot. Kazda converted the penalty shot to help the host nation defeat Canada, the two-time defending Gold medallists. CANADA REMAINING ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE:
Thursday, April 23 - 5 a.m. PT - Canada vs. Latvia
Saturday, April 25 - 5 a.m. PT - Canada vs. Norway
Monday, April 27 - 5 a.m. PT - Canada vs. Finland
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