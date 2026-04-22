Rockets Forward Smith Awarded Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kelowna Rockets forward Shane Smith has been awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year Finalists

Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

Axel Hurtig, Calgary Hitmen

Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

Brady Ness & Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

Shane Smith, Kelowna Rockets

Smith is the second Rocket in franchise history to be named WHL Humanitarian of the Year, following Ty Hurley, who took home the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy in 2023-24.

This marks the third consecutive season in which Smith was a finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year. He was previously recognized while a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers (2024) and Lethbridge Hurricanes (2025).

Hailing from Cessford, Alta., the 21-year-old Smith has served as a leader on and off the ice since joining the Kelowna Rockets earlier this season. Regarded for setting a standard of professionalism, accountability, and community involvement, Smith has been an active participant in numerous team-led community initiatives, including school visits, fan engagement events, and sponsor appearances. Regardless of the scenario, Smith has shown a genuine commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game of hockey.

A program that got its start when he was a member of the Hurricanes, "Shane Scores for Maia" saw Smith donate $25 for each point he scored to the Canadian CMV Foundation, in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. In total, Smith donated $1,700, and in the process raised awareness of congenital CMV - a common viral infection that can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy. CMV can cause health problems in some babies, which is why awareness, prevention, and early detection are important. CMV impacts one in 200 newborns in Canada.

The 2025-26 season represented the second "Shane Scores for Maia" campaign that Smith undertook.

On the ice, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Smith enjoyed a career season, recording 68 points (33G-35A) in 61 games split between the Rockets and Hurricanes. He was acquired by Kelowna from Lethbridge in November 2025.

Originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the third round (51st overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Smith has collected 183 points (93G-90A).

Smith and the Rockets will host the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota beginning Friday, May 22, in Kelowna, B.C.

The Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy recognizes the work players do to help enhance the community in which they play. In May 2001, the WHL Humanitarian of the Year Trophy was named in honour of former Regina Pats forward Doug Wickenheiser for his contributions on and off the ice.

Wickenheiser was a star with the Pats from 1977-78 through 1979-80, recording 352 points, including 158 goals, in 207 regular season games. During the 1979-80 season, he was named WHL Player of the Year and finished as the WHL's Top Scorer.

The WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Shane Smith, Kelowna Rockets

2024-25: Kyle McDonough, Portland Winterhawks

2023-24: Ty Hurley, Kelowna Rockets

2022-23: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2021-22: Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings*

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen

2018-19: Will Warm, Edmonton Oil Kings

2017-18: Ty Ronning, Vancouver Giants

2016-17: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes*

2015-16: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2014-15: Taylor Vickerman, Tri-City Americans

2013-14: Sam Fioretti, Moose Jaw Warriors

2012-13: Cody Sylvester, Calgary Hitmen

2011-12: Taylor Vause, Swift Current Broncos

2010-11: Spencer Edwards, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2009-10: Matt Fraser, Kootenay ICE*

* = also selected as CHL Humanitarian of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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