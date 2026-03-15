Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Kent, Wash. - A late power play goal from Ryan Miller tied the game at two for the Portland Winterhawks, but the Seattle Thunderbirds found an overtime winner to snag two points.
Game #65: Portland (2) vs. Seattle (3) (overtime)
SOG: POR (32) - SEA (30)
PP: POR (1/5) - SEA (1/2)
Saves: Štěbeták (28) - Sklenicka (30)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
SEA - Matthew Gard (17) from Matej Pekar
POR - Alex Weiermair (36)
SEA - Coster Dunn (24) from Cameron Schmidt and Radim Mrtka
POR - Ryan Miller (25) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair
SEA - Antonio Martorana (24) from Matej Pekar and Joe Gramer
GAME SUMMARY:
Seattle got off to a quick start, as Matthew Gard scored the first goal of the game just 49 seconds into the opening period. The Winterhawks battled back with opportunities, but with just over six minutes remaining, Alex Weiermair tamed a bouncing puck and buried an unassisted goal. The Thunderbirds would add one more goal before the period ended to take a 2-1 lead into the second.
After a scoreless second, the Winterhawks pounced on a power play opportunity to level the game at two. Ryan Miller notched the goal while Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair added assists. That goal sent the game to overtime, where Seattle would win 1:23 in.
The resulting point distribution, along with Victoria's win in Vancouver, has established a three-way tie at 65 points between the Winterhawks, Thunderbirds, and Royals. Portland has three games remaining on the calendar.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks are back in the Glass Palace to take on the Everett Silvertips tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
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- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
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