Americans Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Spokane

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (26-34-4-1) fell behind just 37 seconds into the game and the Spokane Chiefs (35-29-1-0) never looked back, cruising to a 7-2 final at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

Owen Martin scored the game's opening goal shortly after puck drop as a point shot hit him in the leg and deflected past Ryan Grout.

Five minutes later Spokane struck just six seconds into a power play, doubling their lead to 2-0. The Chiefs then added a second power play goal later in the period, taking a 3-0 advantage into the intermission.

Spokane then scored three goals in 2:48 during the second period, jumping out to a 6-0 lead just past the halfway mark of the game.

Tri-City was able to respond during a four-minute power play in the late stages of the second when Connor Dale fired a shot past the blocker of Carter Esler and in. It was Dale's 25th of the season with Aden Bouchard and Savin Virk drawing assists.

The third period seemed to have a more back-and-forth flow to it as the two teams played a 7:46 seconds stretch without a whistle. The teams traded goals late in regulation with Dominik Petr and Cruz Pavao scoring, bringing the final score to 7-2.

With the loss, combined with the Seattle Thunderbirds win over Portland, the Americans have mathematically been eliminated from playoff contention.

The team returns to action Tuesday evening with a road game against the Penticton Vees (41-14-6-4).

Announced attendance was 5,652.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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