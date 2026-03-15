Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees battled back from three different one goal deficits but were unable to get the finisher falling 4-3 in overtime to the Silvertips in Everett on Saturday night.
The Vees fall to 41-14-6-4 on the season.
After a scoreless first period, the Silvertips opened the scoring off the stick of Zach Shantz at 3:07 of period number two.
Ryden Evers scored his 33rd of the year, on the powerplay, off a rebound to make it 1-1.
The Silvertips would re-gain their lead but the Vees would strike on the powerplay from a deflection by Matteo Danis for his 29th of the season to make it 2-2.
Everett answered with 10 seconds left in the frame to send the game 3-2 Silvertips to the third period.
The Vees would even the score off a beautiful give-and-go play between Jacob Kvasnicka and Evers, who finished it off for his second of the night, sending the game to overtime.
Penticton had a flurry of chances on the powerplay in overtime but were unable to score and once play got back to three-on-three Julius Miettinen slid one past AJ Reyelts to give the Silvertips the 4-3 overtime victory.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 43
Silvertips- 38
Scoring:
Vees- Ryden Evers (2), Matteo Danis
Silvertips- Zachary Shantz, Tarin Smith (2), Julius Miettinen
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/4
Silvertips- 0/3
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 34/38
Silvertips- Anders Miller - 40/43
Up Next: The Vees are back at home Tuesday to host the Tri-City Americans. Puck drop is 6:00PM.
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees' Ryden Evers
(Evan Morud)
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
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- T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Wheat Kings End Alberta Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
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- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence - WHL
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- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
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- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
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- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
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- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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