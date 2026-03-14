Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers will be wrapping up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their eighth matchup of the year tonight. Medicine Hat has a 7-0-0-0 record against the Hurricanes this year and will look to complete the series sweep tonight. Jonas Woo (3G, 12A) leads the team with 15 points against the Hurricanes this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 3 (Mar 13 2026) Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026)
Lethbridge 3 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 0 (Feb 20 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026)
2024-25 Season Series:
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-10-5-3 17-44-2-1
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 2nd East - 10th
League - 3rd League - 22nd
Home - 26-3-2-1 Home - 11-20-0-1
Away - 21-7-3-2 Away - 6-24-2-0
Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 1-8-1-0
Streak - W2 Streak - L5
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 3rd
East - 1st East - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
Power Play: 32.0% (T-1st) Power Play: 20.3% (15th)
Penalty Kill: 79.7% (7th) Penalty Kill: 72.0% (19th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 on Friday, March 13th in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) led the team with three points. Kade Stengrim had two goals on the night while Kadon McCann, Jonas Woo, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each had one. Jordan Switzer had a great game stopping 31 of 34 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (99) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.79)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (44) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.892)
Assists - Markus Ruck (80) Wins - Jordan Switzer (28)
PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+62)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Liam Ruck - 99 (1st)
Markus Ruck - 97 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 84 (T-6th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 44 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 41 (T-3rd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 80 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 56 (T-5th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 22 (T-9th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-6th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-6th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +62 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - +51 (7th)
Noah Davidson - +45 (10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.79 (8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 28 (T-2nd)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)
Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 12 Game Point Streak - 21 Points
Jonas Woo 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 149 Career Assists
Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 247 Career Games Played
Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)
VS Regina Pats 6-0 W VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L
VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W
@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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