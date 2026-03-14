Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers will be wrapping up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their eighth matchup of the year tonight. Medicine Hat has a 7-0-0-0 record against the Hurricanes this year and will look to complete the series sweep tonight. Jonas Woo (3G, 12A) leads the team with 15 points against the Hurricanes this year.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 3 (Mar 13 2026) Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026)

Lethbridge 3 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2026) Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 0 (Feb 20 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 31 2026)

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-10-5-3 17-44-2-1

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 2nd East - 10th

League - 3rd League - 22nd

Home - 26-3-2-1 Home - 11-20-0-1

Away - 21-7-3-2 Away - 6-24-2-0

Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 1-8-1-0

Streak - W2 Streak - L5

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 1st East - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

Power Play: 32.0% (T-1st) Power Play: 20.3% (15th)

Penalty Kill: 79.7% (7th) Penalty Kill: 72.0% (19th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 on Friday, March 13th in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) led the team with three points. Kade Stengrim had two goals on the night while Kadon McCann, Jonas Woo, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each had one. Jordan Switzer had a great game stopping 31 of 34 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (99) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.79)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (44) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.892)

Assists - Markus Ruck (80) Wins - Jordan Switzer (28)

PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+62)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 99 (1st)

Markus Ruck - 97 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 84 (T-6th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 44 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 41 (T-3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 80 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 56 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 22 (T-9th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-6th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-6th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +62 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - +51 (7th)

Noah Davidson - +45 (10th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.79 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 28 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)

Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 12 Game Point Streak - 21 Points

Jonas Woo 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 149 Career Assists

Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 247 Career Games Played

Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Regina Pats 6-0 W VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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