Vees Fall to Silvertips

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees' Brittan Alstead and Ethan Weber on game night

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan) Penticton Vees' Brittan Alstead and Ethan Weber on game night(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees opened the scoring on Friday night at the SOEC but ultimately fell to the WHL leading Everett Silvertips by a 6-3 score.

The Vees fall to 41-14-5-4 on the season.

Brittan Alstead got the Vees on the board first with a beautiful behind-the-back move that he finished off with a backhand five-hole to make it 1-0.

Everett would tie the game a couple of minutes later on a glove-high shot from Lukas Kaplan to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

The Silvertips struck four times in nine minutes in the second period including a shorthanded goal from Kayd Ruedig to make the score 5-1.

Ethan Weber picked up his own rebound off the post and fired home his 12th of the year to make it 5-2 heading into the final frame.

The Vees pushed in the third and got it within two as Alstead struck on a powerplay for his second of the night and 20th of the season but the Silvertips would score into an empty net to make the final 6-3.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 29 Silvertips- 22

Scoring:

Vees- Brittan Alstead (2), Ethan Weber Silvertips- Lukas Kaplan, Kayd Ruedig, Carter Bear, Jaxsin Vaughan, Rylan Gould, Landon DuPoint

Power Plays: Vees- 1/7 Silvertips- 1/2

Goaltending: Vees- Ethan McCallum - 4/7, AJ Reyelts - 12/14 Silvertips- Raiden LeGall - 26/29

Up Next: The Vees head to Everett to finish off a home-and-home tomorrow at 6:00PM.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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