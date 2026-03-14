Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos battled back late and earned a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Saskatoon Blades Friday night at the SaskTel Centre.

Swift Current wasted no time getting on the board, opening the scoring just 32 seconds into the game when Carter Moen buried a rebound off a Parker Rondeau shot, with Sawyer Dingman also picking up an assist. The Blades responded in the second period as Rowan Calvert tied the game at 1:58 before Hunter Laing gave Saskatoon a 2-1 lead at 10:01.

Saskatoon extended the lead early in the third period with a Cooper Williams power-play goal just six seconds in, but the Broncos pushed back. Hudson Darby cut the deficit to one at 4:02, batting a puck out of the air and into the net off a Colton Alain shot, with Trae Wilke also assisting. Late in regulation, the Broncos found the equalizer on the power play when Hyde Davidson smacked home a rebound from a Darby shot with Wilke earning another assist at 18:15, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, the Broncos completed the comeback as Sawyer Dingman sent home the winner at 3:14. Brendan Rudolph carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed Davidson at the left circle, whose shot created the rebound that Dingman finished to seal the victory.

Saskatoon held the edge in shots 32-17 and narrowly won the faceoff battle 26-25. The Broncos went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Blades finished 1-for-4.

Broncos goaltender Berney Weston earned his first career WHL win in just his second career start, turning aside 29 of 32 shots in a strong performance between the pipes.

With the win, Swift Current improves to 14-42-4-5 on the season. The Broncos return home to the InnovationPlex on Saturday, March 14 for the season series finale against the Blades.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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