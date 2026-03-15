Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (26-34-4-1) fell behind just 37 seconds into the game and the Spokane Chiefs (35-29-1-0) never looked back, cruising to a 7-2 final at the Toyota Center Saturday night.
Owen Martin scored the game's opening goal shortly after puck drop as a point shot hit him in the leg and deflected past Ryan Grout.
Five minutes later Spokane struck just six seconds into a power play, doubling their lead to 2-0. The Chiefs then added a second power play goal later in the period, taking a 3-0 advantage into the intermission.
Spokane then scored three goals in 2:48 during the second period, jumping out to a 6-0 lead just past the halfway mark of the game.
Tri-City was able to respond during a four-minute power play in the late stages of the second when Connor Dale fired a shot past the blocker of Carter Esler and in. It was Dale's 25th of the season with Aden Bouchard and Savin Virk drawing assists.
The third period seemed to have a more back-and-forth flow to it as the two teams played a 7:46 seconds stretch without a whistle. The teams traded goals late in regulation with Dominik Petr and Cruz Pavao scoring, bringing the final score to 7-2.
With the loss, combined with the Seattle Thunderbirds win over Portland, the Americans have mathematically been eliminated from playoff contention.
The team returns to action Tuesday evening with a road game against the Penticton Vees (41-14-6-4).
Announced attendance was 5,652.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Americans Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Wheat Kings End Alberta Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Drop Final Meeting with Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Spokane
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026
- Last-Second Goal The Difference As Americans Fall In Portland
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 13, 2026