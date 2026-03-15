Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, March 14th in Co-op Place.
The Tigers had a great opening to the game and outshot their opponent 13-9 in the opening frame.
Despite a strong opening 5:00 for the Tigers, Lethbridge was the first on the board with Tomas Malinek's second of the year at 6:09.
Kade Stengrim answered back for the Tigers with his 21st goal of the season at 8:58. After Carter Cunningham rimmed the puck around the glass, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll knocked it down and threw a quick pass to Stengrim in the slot who fired a wrist shot to tie the game.
Lethbridge took back their lead with back-to-back goals to end the first period. The first coming from Oli Chenier at 14:43, and the second from Kayden Longley on the power play at 17:04.
The Tigers continued to generate dangerous chances in the middle frame but struggled to find their way past Leif Oaten. Even on an ever-so-rare 4-on-3 power play, the Tigers were putting shot on net but couldn't find the back of it.
Until Stengrim broke that trend with his second of the night at 5:25. The same three Tigers that got points on the first goal connected once again as Stengrim picked up a Gordon-Carroll rebound for his 22nd of the year to make it 3-2.
Lethbridge took their lead back quickly with Kai Anderson's 13th of the year at 6:16.
Although they outshot their opponent 11-5 in the second frame Medicine Hat was generating scoring chances and was just waiting for the puck to start bouncing their way.
They started off the third period once again trying to generate momentum as Liam Ruck grabbed his first of the night at 6:21. Niilopekka Muhonen started the tic-tac-toe passing play at the blueline and slid it to his right to Markus Ruck. Markus quickly fed his brother Liam across the ice who one-timed the pass for his 42nd goal of the season to make it 4-3. Markus Ruck became the first player in the CHL to reach 100 points in the 2025-26 season with the assist on his brother's goal.
Once again the Hurricanes stopped the Tigers from picking up speed as they answered back with Anderson's second goal of the night at 8:29.
Medicine Hat clawed right back with Markus Ruck's 20th goal of the season at 9:54. Ruck tipped a low point shot from Veeti Väisänen from tight in front to bring the Tigers back within one.
Stengrim tied the game with his third goal of the night at 15:30 completing his first career hat trick in his rookie season. Stengrim timed his rush to the back door perfectly so Josh Van Mulligen could feed him a pass through a tight gap and set him up for his 23rd of the season and complete a night to remember for the rookie.
With the tying goal the Tigers were able to bring the game to overtime and needed one more goal to complete the season series sweep of the Hurricanes.
Coming off of the bench, Bryce Pickford found a spot behind the Hurricanes defenders and caught a stretch pass from Markus Ruck from the Tigers zone. Pickford went in with a step on the defender and was stopped by Oaten, but Liam Ruck picked up the rebound and sealed the deal with his 43rd of the season. Ruck was mobbed by his teammates as over 5200 fans in Co-op Place erupted. The Tigers will finish the season undefeated against their Highway 3 Rivals.
Special Teams:
PP: 0/3 - 0.0%
PK: 0/1 - 0.0%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Kade Stengrim (3G) - Medicine Hat
Kai Anderson (2G, 1A) - Lethbridge
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) - Medicine Hat
Supplement King Hardest Worker:
Dayton Reschny
The Tigers are back in action on Friday, March 20th to take on the Red Deer Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Americans Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Wheat Kings End Alberta Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Drop Final Meeting with Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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