Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, March 14th in Co-op Place.

The Tigers had a great opening to the game and outshot their opponent 13-9 in the opening frame.

Despite a strong opening 5:00 for the Tigers, Lethbridge was the first on the board with Tomas Malinek's second of the year at 6:09.

Kade Stengrim answered back for the Tigers with his 21st goal of the season at 8:58. After Carter Cunningham rimmed the puck around the glass, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll knocked it down and threw a quick pass to Stengrim in the slot who fired a wrist shot to tie the game.

Lethbridge took back their lead with back-to-back goals to end the first period. The first coming from Oli Chenier at 14:43, and the second from Kayden Longley on the power play at 17:04.

The Tigers continued to generate dangerous chances in the middle frame but struggled to find their way past Leif Oaten. Even on an ever-so-rare 4-on-3 power play, the Tigers were putting shot on net but couldn't find the back of it.

Until Stengrim broke that trend with his second of the night at 5:25. The same three Tigers that got points on the first goal connected once again as Stengrim picked up a Gordon-Carroll rebound for his 22nd of the year to make it 3-2.

Lethbridge took their lead back quickly with Kai Anderson's 13th of the year at 6:16.

Although they outshot their opponent 11-5 in the second frame Medicine Hat was generating scoring chances and was just waiting for the puck to start bouncing their way.

They started off the third period once again trying to generate momentum as Liam Ruck grabbed his first of the night at 6:21. Niilopekka Muhonen started the tic-tac-toe passing play at the blueline and slid it to his right to Markus Ruck. Markus quickly fed his brother Liam across the ice who one-timed the pass for his 42nd goal of the season to make it 4-3. Markus Ruck became the first player in the CHL to reach 100 points in the 2025-26 season with the assist on his brother's goal.

Once again the Hurricanes stopped the Tigers from picking up speed as they answered back with Anderson's second goal of the night at 8:29.

Medicine Hat clawed right back with Markus Ruck's 20th goal of the season at 9:54. Ruck tipped a low point shot from Veeti Väisänen from tight in front to bring the Tigers back within one.

Stengrim tied the game with his third goal of the night at 15:30 completing his first career hat trick in his rookie season. Stengrim timed his rush to the back door perfectly so Josh Van Mulligen could feed him a pass through a tight gap and set him up for his 23rd of the season and complete a night to remember for the rookie.

With the tying goal the Tigers were able to bring the game to overtime and needed one more goal to complete the season series sweep of the Hurricanes.

Coming off of the bench, Bryce Pickford found a spot behind the Hurricanes defenders and caught a stretch pass from Markus Ruck from the Tigers zone. Pickford went in with a step on the defender and was stopped by Oaten, but Liam Ruck picked up the rebound and sealed the deal with his 43rd of the season. Ruck was mobbed by his teammates as over 5200 fans in Co-op Place erupted. The Tigers will finish the season undefeated against their Highway 3 Rivals.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 0/1 - 0.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Kade Stengrim (3G) - Medicine Hat

Kai Anderson (2G, 1A) - Lethbridge

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Dayton Reschny

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, March 20th to take on the Red Deer Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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