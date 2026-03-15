Broncos Drop Final Meeting with Blades

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 4-2 decision to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night at InnovationPlex in the eighth and final meeting between the two clubs this season.

Swift Current struck quickly just 38 seconds into the opening period when Carter Moen scored his 10th of the season, finishing a play set up by Parker Rondeau and Sawyer Dingman to give the Broncos an early lead. Saskatoon responded soon after as Jordan Martin tied the game at 3:47 with a backdoor tap-in before Cooper Williams gave the Blades the lead with a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 8:55. The Broncos answered late in the frame when Hudson Darby capitalized on a strong defensive play by Gavin Harrison, who broke up a play at the Broncos' blue line and fed Darby for a breakaway goal at 17:18 to even the game 2-2 after one period.

The second period was tightly contested with plenty of pace and physicality, including a pair of fights, but neither side was able to find the back of the net as both teams traded chances in a scoreless middle frame.

Saskatoon began to tilt the ice in the third period and eventually broke through when Ben Bowtell found a loose puck in front that slid through the chaos and into the net at 13:16, which stood as the game-winning goal. The Broncos pulled their goalie late for the extra attacker and generated a few rushes but couldn't find the equalizer before Tyler Parr sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:23.

The Blades outshot the Broncos 38-13 on the night, while both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Saskatoon also held a slight edge in the faceoff circle, winning 25 draws to Swift Current's 21. Broncos goaltender Archer Cooke was strong in net, turning aside 35 of 38 shots to keep Swift Current within striking distance throughout the game.

With the loss, the Broncos move to 14-43-4-5 on the season as they now look ahead to their final two games of the year next weekend against the Moose Jaw Warriors.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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